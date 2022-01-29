Tom Brady Retiring From Football After 22 Seasons, ESPN Report Claims

Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady, considered the Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T.) by many pundits, is going to retire from football after 22 seasons, ESPN is reporting.

ESPN reporters Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington cited sources in the report. Brady has been rumored to be pondering leaving for some time. He previously said he wanted to pay until he was 45. The 44-year-old Brady will reach that age in August, just around the mid-point of summer training camp.

If the report is true, Brady leaves the game after a close loss to the Los Angeles Rams last week in the NFC divisional championships. Although he lost, Brady brought his team back from a 27-3 deficit in the third quarter, marking yet another amazing comeback by a man who overcame a similar deficit to win a Super Bowl.

Brady won the Super Bowl last year in his first year with the Bucs after a long stint in New England. Overall, he won 7 championships, by far the most of any quarterback.

The ESPN report said Brady’s decision to retire includes family and health considerations. By retiring now, he gives Tampa Bay a full off-season to rebuild its roster.