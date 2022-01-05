Tippett Studio Promotes Gary Mundell To COO

EXCLUSIVE: Gary Mundell has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer at Tippett Studio, the award-winning effects studio founded by two-time Academy Award winner Phil Tippett. The industry vet takes over the role previously held by Sanjay Das, who now serves as CEO.

Prior to his promotion, Mundell served as an executive producer and Head of Production at the studio, overseeing its operations and producing several of its large-scale projects. The expert in pipelines and software for production also previously co-founded Berkeley’s Loft Software—a company building asset control tools for global real-time film, games and commercial production—and served as its CEO. He was a founder of the open-source workflow platform and digital asset management system Southpawtech/TACTIC, and supported the creation and development of computer graphics application Maya at Alias/Wavefront.

“Gary Mundell has filled a position sorely needed at my company,” said Tippett. “In the short time he’s been here, he’s implemented practices that have improved the studio immensely. He has my complete trust.”

“This is one guy I can trust as this business needs a serious transformation,” said Das. “Gary’s unique orchestration of technology and creativity is the blend we need as we explore undiscovered dimensions in entertainment.”

“Gary has become an integral part of Tippett Studio with his enthusiasm and vast knowledge of the business of VFX,” added Tippett Studio co-founder Jules Roman. “We know he will embrace his new role as COO with his usual energy and help the Studio move forward into its next phase!”

Said Mundell in closing: “When I got to Tippett, I knew I was gonna have to make some big changes. Phil tried to fire me three times before he caught on that I was actually making things better. I have big plans for Tippett Studio – modernizing systems and processes that are already making us stronger, faster, and better equipped to deliver the top-quality film, TV, commercial and themed entertainment work we’re known for. Tippett’s animation is the best in the business and I feel right at home at the studio.”

Tippett is the artist, animator and filmmaker behind such iconic cinematic characters as Jabba the Hut and the Rancor Monster in Return of the Jedi, the Tauntauns and Wampa in The Empire Strikes Back, the Raptor and T-Rex stop-motion puppets in Jurassic Park, and the ED-209 from Robocop. His experimental animated pic Mad God last year made its world premiere at the Locarno Film Festival and was showcased at others including the Edinburgh International Film Festival, the Fantasia Film Festival and the Sitges Film Festival.

Recent projects from Tippett’s full-service animation and visual effects production company include the second season of Disney+’s The Mandalorian, the second season of Netflix’s Locke & Key and Marvel Studio’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. While moving recently into content production for themed entertainment and partnering with assorted international brands, it has also rolled out a series of NFTs based on Tippett’s portfolio of artwork on his SuperRare profile page.