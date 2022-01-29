‘Tiger King’ Star Joe Exotic Resentenced To 21 Years In Prison

A federal judge on Friday ignored a plea for leniency by Tiger King star Joe Exotic, resentencing him to 21 years in prison.

Exotic (real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage) was originally sentenced in January 2020 to 22 years in federal prison after his conviction in a murder for hire plot involving animal rights activist Carole Baskin. Both were featured prominently in Netflix’s hit true-crime series that explored the strange world of big-cat breeding.

The former zookeeper asked for a reduced sentence as he began treatment for prostate cancer. He wound up with just a year off his original sentence.