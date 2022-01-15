Tiffany Haddish Arrested On Suspected DUI In Georgia; Filming ‘Haunted Mansion’ In The Peach State

Tiffany Haddish was arrested in her car early this morning in Georgia on a suspected DUI charge.

Released after posting a $1,666 bond at around 6:30 AM local time, a local law enforcement source says the Grammy winner was found by Peachtree City police after calls to the cops of a driver falling asleep at the wheel. Haddish was arrested as she was pulling into the driveway of a residence in the golf cart rich South Metro Atlanta town.

The Girls Trip star refused a breathalyzer in the pre-dawn Friday hours and that is what led to her immediate arrest by law enforcement. Results of blood work that the sometimes self-admitted hard partying Haddish had today have not yet been released.

Following the recent death of her grandmother and close friend Bob Saget, Haddish was in the Peach State filming the Disney project Haunted Mansion, I hear.

Representatives for Haddish have not responded to request for comment from Deadline. If and when they do, we will update. TMZ first reported UTA-repped Haddish’s arrest.

Somewhat ironically, Haddish is to be seen soon as a police detective in the AppleTV+ series The Afterparty, which debuts on January 28