‘Young Sheldon’ Wins Thursday Demo & Audience As CBS Comedies Mark Season Highs

The latest Thursday primetime ratings tally isn’t looking all too different from the previous one as CBS continues to dominate the night in both demo and audience.

The network’s comedy slate continues to prove a winner as Young Sheldon nabs yet another primetime win. Per fast affiliates, Young Sheldon earned a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demo. and 7.76 million viewers. Thursday’s performance marked Young Sheldon season highs. Before the New Year, Young Sheldon would typically lose out to Fox broadcasts of Thursday Night Football and lead the non-sports programs. But so far in 2022, Thursday’s primetime belongs solely to Young Sheldon.

The rest of CBS’ comedy slate, including newcomer Ghosts (0.7,6.55M) saw season highs. The supernatural comedy starring Utkarsh Ambudkar and Rose McIver went from falling in Law & Order: SVU‘s shadow in is first weeks, to now out-performing the long-running NBC series. United States of Al (0.5, 5.37M), steady in demo rating, saw audience highs for this season. The same was true for B Positive (0.5, 4.88M). CBS brought it home with Bull (0.4, 4.48M), which will end with its current sixth season.

Over at ABC, Women of the Movement (0.3, 2.81M) came to a close, down from its premiere earlier in January (0.4, 2.97M). Women of the Movement, which marked the ABC’s best Thursday title, was followed by the finale of Let The World See (0.3, 2.13) which was also down.

NBC peaked with Law & Order: SVU (0.6, 4.18M), which aired after The Blacklist (0.4, 3.30M). NBC’s night ended with Law & Order: Organized Crime (0.5, 3.13M). All titles were steady in the 18-49 demo.

Fox’s Thursday touted Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer (0.3, 1.64M), which was pretty much stable from the previous week. Call Me Kat (0.3, 1.60M) and Pivoting (0.3, 1.07M) returned, with the latter climbing up one tenth in the demo and surpassing the one million viewers mark.

The CW saw Walker (0.1, 1.11M) rise from the previous week to also breach 1 million viewers with its latest episode. Thursday’s installment was the series’ highest audience since its finale in July 2021.