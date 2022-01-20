‘The Witcher’ Leads Christmas Streaming Rush, But Non-Netflix Titles Like ‘Being The Ricardos’, ‘Hawkeye’ And ‘Elf’ Abound

Christmas week saw The Witcher add viewers and repeat atop the Nielsen top 10, but the chart included an unusually high number of non-Netflix titles, including Hawkeye, Elf and Being the Ricardos.

Netflix locked up the top two spots during the December 20 to 26 span, with The Witcher‘s 2.7 billion viewing minutes (up from 2.2 billion in the prior week), followed by 938 million for Emily in Paris. The latter needed every last frame to eke out a photo-finish edge over Hawkeye, which also hit 938 million minutes of viewing in rounded numbers.

Along with Hawkeye, Disney+ had the No. 6 title with Home Alone, which racked up 700 million minutes from holiday-minded viewers. Elf was another Christmas chestnut scoring big numbers, with 782 million minutes on Hulu, good for fourth place.

Amazon’s Prime Video notched two titles in the top 10, a rare feat, with Oscar contender Being the Ricardos drawing 604 million minutes of streaming. The Aaron Sorkin-directed Lucille Ball period drama stars Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem. Nielsen declared it the oldest-skewing top title of the week, with 36% of viewers aged 65 and older.

Fantasy series The Wheel of Time edged Ricardos, with 638 million minutes of viewing. It has been a slow-burning series due to its gradual release pattern, but the current week’s numbers were up 37% over the previous week’s total.

Nielsen measures only viewing via a TV screen, meaning mobile streaming is not counted. Disney+, Hulu, Prime Video, Apple TV+ and Netflix are the only services tracked on a weekly basis.

Here is the full top 10:

The Witcher (Netflix) – 16 episodes, 2.7 billion minutes of viewing

Emily In Paris (Netflix) – 20 eps., 938M min.

Hawkeye (Disney+) – 6 eps., 938M min.

Elf (Hulu) film, 782M min.

CoComelon (Netflix) 15 eps., 707M min.

Home Alone (Disney+) film, 700M min.

The Wheel of Time (Prime Video) – 8 eps., 638M min.

Being The Ricardos (Prime Video) – film, 604M min.

Criminal Minds (Netflix) 317 eps., 582M min.

NCIS (Netflix) – 354 eps., 581M min.