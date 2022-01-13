‘The Witcher’ Returns To Dominance Atop Nielsen U.S. Streaming Chart, Racking Up 2.2B Viewing Minutes

The Witcher, which returned to Netflix for a second season on December 17, dominated Nielsen’s weekly U.S. streaming chart with almost 2.2 billion minutes of viewing.

The latest chart covers the period of December 13 to 19. A distant second place was CoComelon on Netflix, with 840 million viewing minutes.

Hawkeye on Disney+ added another episode as part of its one-at-a-time release pattern, but its five episodes managed a solid-but-unspectacular 580 million minutes. That was good enough for fourth place given the consolidation of viewing in the No. 1 spot.

Other notables in the top 10 included two very different original films on Netflix. The Unforgivable, a dramatic thriller starring Sandra Bullock, drew 566 million viewing minutes, finishing sixth, and animated feature Back to the Outback collected 485 million for ninth.

Created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, The Witcher is based on a fantasy book franchise of the same name by Andrzej Sapkowski. Henry Cavill, Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra head the cast. Each of the show’s first two seasons has had eight episodes.

Nielsen’s streaming numbers account for only viewing via a TV set and only on Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video. They are reported after a nearly month-long delay due to current challenges in data-gathering in streaming.

Below is the week’s full top 10. Unless otherwise noted, all shows are on Netflix.

The Witcher – 16 episodes, 2.2 billion

CoComelon – 15 eps., 840M min.

Criminal Minds – 317 eps., 631M min.

Hawkeye (Disney+) – 5 eps., 580M min.

Lost In Space – 28 eps., 569M min.

The Unforgivable – film, 566M min.

Seinfeld – 166 eps., 511M min.

NCIS – 354 eps., 494M min.

Back To The Outback – film, 485M min.

The Wheel of Time (Prime Video) – 7 eps, 467M min.