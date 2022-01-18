‘The White Lotus’: F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander & Haley Lu Richardson To Star In Second Installment Of HBO Series

Oscar winner F. Murray Abraham (Mythic Quest), Adam DiMarco (The Order), Tom Hollander (The Night Manager) and Haley Lu Richardson (Unpregnant) are set as series regulars for the second installment of HBO’s dark comedy series The White Lotus. They join previously announced Michael Imperioli and Aubrey Plaza in the upcoming follow-up to Mike White’s breakout social satire limited series.

The six-part original series followed visitors vacationing at the White Lotus, an exclusive Hawaiian resort. The second installment — also written, to directed by and executive produced by White — will leave Hawaii behind for a new location and is expected to follow a different group of vacationers at another White Lotus property.

Abraham plays Bert Di Grasso, an elderly man traveling with his son, Dominic Di Grasso (Imperioli), and grandson, Albie Di Grasso (DiMarco), a recent college graduate. Hollander is Quentin, an English expat, vacationing with his friends and his nephew. Richardson plays Portia, a young woman traveling with her boss who is believed to be Tanya McQuoid, played by Jennifer Coolidge, reprising her role from the original installment.

Plaza plays Harper Spiller, a woman on vacation with her husband and his friends. White writes, directs and executive produces with David Bernad and Mark Kamine.

