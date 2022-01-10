‘The White Lotus’: Aubrey Plaza To Star In Second Installment Of HBO Series

Aubrey Plaza has been tapped as a lead in the second installment of HBO’s dark comedy series The White Lotus. The Parks & Recreation and Legion alumna Plaza, who will be a series regular, is the second confirmed cast member for the upcoming follow-up to Mike White’s breakout social satire limited series, joining previously cast Michael Imperioli.

The six-part original series followed visitors vacationing at the White Lotus, an exclusive Hawaiian resort. The second installment — also written, to directed by and executive produced by White — will leave Hawaii behind for a new location and is expected to follow a different group of vacationers at another White Lotus property.

Plaza will play Harper Spiller, a woman on vacation with her husband and his friends. Imperioli plays Dominic Di Grasso, a man traveling with his elderly father and recent college-graduate son.

Of the original cast, standout Jennifer Coolidge has been rumored to be returning. White executive produces alongside David Bernad and Mark Kamine.

Plaza will next be seen starring in Guy Ritchie’s Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre opposite Jason Statham, Hugh Grant and Josh Hartnett. Additionally, she stars in and produced Emily the Criminal, which will premiere at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. On TV, Plaza is starring in and producing the upcoming Hulu drama series Olga Dies Dreaming which is based on the novel by Xochitl Gonzalez. Most recently, Plaza starred opposite Michael Caine in Best Sellers, which premiered at the 2021 Berlin Film Festival. She won the 2021 Imagen Award for Best Actress for Black Bear and the 2018 Independent Spirit Award for Best First Feature for producing Ingrid Goes West. Plaza is represented MGMT, CAA and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham