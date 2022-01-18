‘The Story Of Hip-Hop With Chuck D’ Heads To PBS

PBS is telling the story of hip hop with Public Enemy frontman Chuck D.

The public broadcaster has boarded four-part docuseries The Story of Hip-Hop with Chuck D (w/t).

It comes from BBC Studios, the production arm of the British public broadcaster, and is a co-production with the BBC.

The series, which was developed by Chuck D and his manager Lorrie Boula, traces the story of this globally influential art form over the past 40 years up to today.

It will feature first-hand accounts from some of rap’s most integral players, including Run DMC, LL Cool J, and Queen Latifah.

The Story of Hip-Hop with Chuck D is produced by BBC Studios. Bill Gardner is the executive in charge for PBS with Chuck D and Lorrie Boula as executive producers. Max Gogarty is the commissioning editor for the BBC, with Sam Emmery as executive producer and Helen Bart as series producer for BBC Studios.

“The hip-hop community has, from the start, been doing what the rest of media is only now catching up to,” said Chuck D. “Long before any conglomerate realized it was time to wake up, hip-hop had been speaking out and telling truths. Working with PBS and BBC is an opportunity to deliver these messages through new ways and help explain hip-hop’s place in history and hopefully inspire us all to take it further.”

“PBS is excited to join with Chuck D, Lorrie Boula and BBC Studios to bring this illuminating project to audiences across our platforms,” added Bill Gardner, Vice President of Multiplatform Programming and Head of Development for PBS. “Hip-hop is one of the most influential artistic genres and cultural movements of our time, and we’re thrilled to tell a deep and unflinching story with one of its originators and most powerful voices.”