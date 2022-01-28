Elizabeth Mitchell To Return As Mrs. Claus For ‘The Santa Clause’ Disney+ Limited Series

EXCLUSIVE: Tim Allen won’t be the only one suiting up as North Pole royalty for Disney+. Lost alum Elizabeth Mitchell will also return to the world of The Santa Clause to reprise her role as Carol, aka Mrs. Claus, for the streamer’s upcoming limited series. The project comes from Last Man Standing creator Jack Burditt, who serves as showrunner.

In the The Santa Clause (w/t), Scott Calvin is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever. He’s starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have grown up at the Pole. With a lot of elves, children, and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole.

Mitchell first appeared as Carol in the 2002 film The Santa Clause 2. In the sequel, Allen’s character must find a Mrs. Claus to continue being the jolly, red holiday icon. In 2006 Mitchell returned for The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause, where Santa deals with a conniving Jack Frost played by Martin Short.

Burditt and Allen will executive produce alongside, Kevin Hench, Richard Baker and Rick Messina. The Disney Branded Television series is a production of 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Mitchell, known for her roles on ABC’s Lost and Once Upon a Time and NBC’s Revolution, recurs on the second season of Netflix’s Outer Banks and is set as a lead in the streamer’s upcoming vampire drama First Kill produced by Emma Roberts. Mitchell, who recently joined Ellen Burstyn, James Caan, and Ann-Margret in Queen Bees and starred in and produced the SXSW indie feature, Witch Hunt, is repped by Link Entertainment and APA.