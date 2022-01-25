‘The Righteous Gemstones’ Renewed For Season 3 At HBO

HBO will get a holy trinity of The Righteous Gemstones as it renews the comedy for Season 3.

The renewal news comes just weeks after Season 2 debuted on Sunday, Jan. 9. Created, written by and starring Danny McBride, The Righteous Gemstones tells the story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed and charitable work. Season two, which will come to an end on Feb. 27, finds the blessed Gemstone family threatened by outsiders from both the past and present who wish to destroy their empire.

The series also features Adam Devine, Edi Patterson, John Goodman, Cassidy Freeman, Tony Cavalero, Tim Baltz, Skyler Gisondo, Greg Alan Williams, Walton Goggins, Jennifer Nettles, Jody Hill, Valyn Hall, Kelton DuMont, Gavin Munn, Jason Schwartzman, Eric Roberts, Eric Andre and Jessica Lowe.

“After a season of literal fire and brimstone, blood, sand, and rollerblading, who wouldn’t come back for more?” said Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming. “The Gemstone family makes us laugh like nobody else.”

The Righteous Gemstones is also directed and executive produced by McBride, Jody Hill and David Gordon Green. Additional executive producers are John Carcieri, Jeff Fradley and Brandon James; Jonathan Watson co-executive produces. David Brightbill produces and Grant Dekernion, Kevin Barnett, Edi Patterson and Chris Pappas are consulting producers.