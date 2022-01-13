‘The Redo’: ‘With Love’ Star Emeraude Toubia To Executive Produce And Topline Rom-Com From Director Daniella Eisman

EXCLUSIVE: Emeraude Toubia (With Love, Shadowhunters) will executive produce and star in The Redo, a romantic comedy marking the feature debut of veteran TV director Daniella Eisman (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Mindy Project).

The film written by Maggie Rose follows three female best friends who, upon realizing they’re not getting the love they deserve, make a pact to reconnect with their biggest “almost” from their romantic pasts: a first love, an infatuation, and a friendship teetering on the verge of romance. Toubia will play Cara, an underpaid but ambitious lackey at a record label, who decides to lean into her infatuation with one of her boss’s clients, with whom she had a one night stand a year ago.

Carroll Middelthon is producing under her Eastend Entertainment banner with Maika Glikman, with Eastend’s Paige Mobley exec producing alongside Toubia for The Emerald Co.

Toubia currently stars in Gloria Calderón Kellet’s Amazon Prime series With Love and will soon be seen in Bernardo Cubria’s comedy Like It Used to Be opposite Gina Rodriguez. Additional credits include the Freeform series Shadowhunters and the Lifetime movie Holiday in Santa Fe, which she also produced.

Toubia is represented by UTA, Vision Entertainment, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman.