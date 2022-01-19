‘The Real Dirty Dancing’: Fox Sets Premiere For Celebrity Dance Competition

Celebrities are reliving the classic dance moments in Dirty Dancing with the hope to become the next Baby and Johnny in a new competition series for Fox.

The network is launching The Real Dirty Dancing on February 1.

The series, which is hosted by Stephen “tWitch” Boss, host of Jimmy Fallon-exec produced Clash of the Cover Bands, is inspired by the 1987 film starring Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze.

Produced by Holey Moley producer Eureka Productions and Lionsgate, the series will air its four episodes on Tuesdays in February at 9pm – the slot that Monarch was set to play in before it got moved to the fall.

The series follows eight celebrities — Brie Bella, Corbin Bleu, Tyler Cameron, Cat Cora, Howie Dorough, Antonio Gates, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes and Loni Love — as they immerse themselves in the ultimate Dirty Dancing experience.

‘The Real Dirty Dancing’ Fox

Set at Virginia’s Mountain Lake Lodge, which was the real location for the film’s fictional Kellerman’s Lodge, the stars will partner up and learn iconic dance routines from the movie and recreate classic scenes — including the legendary lift that cemented the film’s spot in cinematic history.

It is the latest non-scripted competition series to be based on a classic film following Finding Magic Mike on HBO Max.

The Real Dirty Dancing is exec produced by Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening and Dave Emery with Dan Martin as showrunner and EP.