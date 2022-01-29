The Rainbow Bar & Grill Planning 50th Anniversary Parking Lot Bash In April

Get your big hair ready. The Rainbow Bar & Grill, the famed rock ‘n roll hangout on the Sunset Strip, is planning a big 50th celebration on April 24.

The bar, famous as the second home for the late Motörhead bassist Lemmy Kilmister, will have live performances from 1-10 pm featuring some of the acts that once made the Strip the center of the music world in the late ’80s. They include RATT’s Stephen Pearcy, Orgy, Crazy Town, Pretty Boy Floyd, Kurt Deimer, Metal Knights and Whiskey Dogz, along with tribute band Steel Panther.

Admission to the event will be free with a two-drink minimum.

“Honored to be the host for the 50th celebration of this landmark and very much my second home in LA for many years. See you soon,” said promoter Eddie Trunk.

The Rainbow opened in 1972 and has played host to an elite roster of stars, including Slash, Elton John, Keith Moon, Alice Cooper, Mickey Dolenz, John Lennon, Ringo Starr, Neil Diamond, Johnny Cash, and Elvis Presley, among others.

But chief among those rock idols was the late Motörhead frontman Lemmy, who reportedly moved to West Hollywood to be able to walk to the bar. A memorial statue to him was erected on the back patio in 2016, and a mural of him also graces the building.

Guns N Roses and Great White filmed videos at the venue, and the Rainbow was also featured in Motley Crue’s Netflix biopic, The Dirt.