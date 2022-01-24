‘The Proud Family’ And ‘In Living Color’ Actor Tommy Davidson Inks With APA

EXCLUSIVE: Tommy Davidson, the actor, writer, producer, stand-up comic and author who is currently reprising his role as patriarch Oscar Proud in Disney+’s Proud Family reboot The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, has signed with APA for representation in all areas.

Davidson starred in Disney Channel’s beloved animated series The Proud Family throughout its run between 2001 and 2005. His recent credits also include an upcoming guest starring role in CBS comedy series The Neighborhood, featured roles in the Nick Cannon-directed TV movie Miracles Across 125th Street and Michael J. White’s comedic feature The Outlaw Johnny Black, as well as guest appearances in BET+’s The Ms. Pat Show, the Netflix special Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine, and Showtime’s acclaimed comedy series I’m Dying Up Here.

The multihyphenate is perhaps best known for starring in the groundbreaking sketch comedy series In Living Color, there becoming a standout with his impressions of Sammy Davis Jr., Michael Jackson and other entertainment icons. His performance on the series resulted in three Showtime specials: On Strength of New York, Illin’ in Philly, and Takin’ it to DC. Davidson also hosted and starred in the network’s Chocolate Sundaes Comedy Show, as well as three seasons of ABC’s Vacation Creation.

He voiced the series regular role of Cream Corn in the Adult Swim action-comedy spoof, Black Dynamite, and has also made guest appearances in everything from MTV’s Wild ‘N Out to BET’s Real Husbands of Hollywood and ABC’s Celebrity Wife Swap. He also recently headlined The Off Color Comedy Tour with Keenan Ivory Wayans, Shawn Wayans and David Alan Grier, and toured with Mike Epps and Martin Lawrence, having launched his career as a stand-up in Washington, D.C.

Davidson’s feature credits include Spike Lee’s Bamboozled, Morgan Creek’s Juwanna Mann, Ace Ventura II: When Nature Calls opposite Jim Carrey, and Strictly Business opposite Halle Berry, among others. He also recently starred in the feature documentaries I Am Comic opposite Tim Allen and Lewis Black, and Dying Laughing alongside Jamie Foxx, Kevin Hart, Amy Schumer and Sarah Silverman.

Kensington Books published Davidson’s memoir Living in Color: What’s Funny about Me, recounting his personal triumphs after having been abandoned as in infant, in 2020.