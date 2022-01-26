‘The Outfit’: Focus Features Pushes Back Release Date For Mark Rylance Thriller By Three Weeks

Focus Features has pushed back the release date for its crime thriller The Outfit—starring Academy Award winner Mark Rylance (Dunkirk,Bridge of Spies)—by three weeks, from February 25 to March 18.

The news comes following the announcement that Focus, Universal International and Carnival Films are pushing the release date for Downton Abbey: A New Era from March 18 to May 20 in the U.S. and April 29 in the UK.

The Outfit was initially set to open against Lionsgate’s horror-thriller The Devil’s Light, MGM and United Artists Releasing’s musical adaptation of Cyrano, Good Deed Entertainment’s Moon Manor, Open Road Films’ Foo Fighters horror-comedy Studio 666, Sony Pictures Classics’ romantic drama Mothering Sunday, Greenwich Entertainment’s doc Let Me Be Me, and Paramount Pictures’ re-release of The Godfather.

It will now play opposite the anime Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie, IFC Films’ music doc The Torch, Roadside Attractions’ Sundance acquisition Alice, A24’s horror-thriller X, Zachary Levi drama The Unbreakable Boy and STX Entertainment’s Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre, from director Guy Ritchie.

Directed by Oscar-winning screenwriter Graham Moore (The Imitation Game), The Outfit follows Leonard (Rylance), an expert English tailor who used to craft suits on London’s world-famous Savile Row. But after a personal tragedy, he’s ended up in Chicago, operating a small tailor shop in a rough part of town where he makes beautiful clothes for the only people around who can afford them: a family of vicious gangsters.

Moore and Johnathan McClain wrote the script for the film, which also stars Zoey Deutch (The Politician, Set It Up), Johnny Flynn (The Dig, Emma.), Dylan O’Brien (Love and Monsters, 20th Century’s Maze Runner franchise), Nikki Amuka-Bird (Old, Avenue 5), and Simon Russell Beale (Benediction, Radioactive).

Scoop Wasserstein produced with Ben Browning and Amy Jackson, with McClain exec producing.

Other upcoming titles from Focus include Goran Stolevski’s You Won’t Be Alone and Robert Eggers’ The Northman.