‘The Offer’: Making Of ‘The Godfather’ Series Gets Premiere Date On Paramount+

Paramount+ has set April 28 for the premiere of The Offer, its anticipated limited event series about the making of The Godfather, starring Miles Teller.

The first three episodes of the 10-episode series will stream at launch. The remaining seven episodes will be available to stream weekly on Thursdays.



The Offer is based on two-time Oscar-winning producer Al Ruddy’s (Teller), experience of making the iconic 1972 film The Godfather that Francis Ford Coppola directed and adapted with Mario Puzo from Puzo’s bestselling novel. The movie starred Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan, John Cazale, Robert Duvall, Diane Keaton and Talia Shire; it was nominated for 11 Oscars and won three — including Best Picture for Ruddy.

In addition to Teller, cast includes Matthew Goode as Robert Evans, Juno Temple as Bettye McCartt, Giovanni Ribisi as Joe Colombo, Dan Fogler as Francis Ford Coppola, Burn Gorman as Charles Bluhdorn, Colin Hanks as Barry Lapidus and Patrick Gallo as Mario Puzo.



The Offer is created and written by Oscar- and Emmy-nominated writer Michael Tolkin (Escape at Dannemora, The Player) and written and executive produced by Nikki Toscano, who also showruns. Teller and Ruddy also serve as executive producers on the series, along with Leslie Greif (Hatfields & McCoys). Dexter Fletcher (Rocketman) will direct the first block and executive produce. The Offer is produced by Paramount TV Studios.