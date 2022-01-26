‘The Nutty Professor’ And ‘Mr. Holland’s Opus’ Set For Regional Stage Musical Adaptations

EXCLUSIVE: The long-in-coming return of the musical based on Jerry Lewis’ The Nutty Professor, and a new musical adaptation of the Richard Dreyfuss 1995 film Mr. Holland’s Opus, will receive major regional theater stagings this year, with Maine’s nationally recognized Ogunquit Playhouse announcing the productions for its 2022 season.

This summer’s staging of The Nutty Professor, based on Lewis’ 1963 comedy, with music by Marvin Hamlisch and book and lyrics by Rupert Holmes, will be the first production of the musical since a planned Broadway-bound Nashville world premiere directed by Lewis himself was scuttled 10 years ago with the death of Hamlisch. The musical has not been staged since.

The Ogunquit production, set for July 1 to August 6, will be directed by Marc Bruni, director of the Tony-winning Broadway musical Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. Casting has not been announced.

Following the Nutty Professor engagement, Ogunquit will present the world premiere of Mr. Holland’s Opus, a musical version of the film to be directed by Tony winner BD Wong, who also writes the book and lyrics (adapting Patrick Sheane Duncan’s screenplay). The music will be composed by Wayne Barker, a Tony nominee for Broadway’s Peter and the Starcatcher. Darren Lee will choreograph.

Mr. Holland’s Opus, which chronicles the decades-long career of a devoted high school music teacher, will run from August 12 to September 17. Casting is yet to be announced.

“Following the success of last year’s world premiere of Mystic Pizza,” said Ogunquit Playhouse Executive Artistic Director Bradford Kenney, “we are delighted to stage the world-premiere musical Mr. Holland’s Opus, as well as a new look at The Nutty Professor, based on the classic Jerry Lewis film.”

In addition to those productions, the Ogunquit season will include the regional premiere of Broadway’s The Cher Show (May 12 – June 25) and Clue, a new play based on the board game (September 22 – October 30).