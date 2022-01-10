‘The Morning Show’ Renewed For Season 3 At Apple, Charlotte Stoudt Joins As Showrunner & Inks Overall Deal With Streamer

The Morning Show returns to open another day.

Apple has renewed the Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon-fronted drama series for a third season. It comes after the second season launched in September 2021 and ran through November.

However, the glitzy workplace drama series will have a new boss for its third season.

Kerry Ehrin, who developed The Morning Show and served as showrunner on the first and second seasons, will step down as showrunner with Fosse/Verdon co-exec producer Charlotte Stoudt, who is also exec producing Netflix’s Pieces of Her, replacing her as showrunner. Ehrin will serve as consultant on the third season.

As part of the move, Stoudt, who has also worked on series including House of Cards and Homeland, has signed a multi-year overall deal with the streamer.

Picking up after the events of season one, season two found The Morning Show team emerging from the wreckage of Aniston’s Alex and Witherspoon’s Bradley’s actions, to a new UBA and a world in flux, where identity is everything and the chasm between who we present as and who we really are comes into play.

The cast also includes Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin and Marcia Gay Harden with the likes of Greta Lee, Ruairi O’Connor, Hasan Minhaj, Holland Taylor, Tara Karsian, Valeria Golino and Julianna Margulies joining in season two.

The second season [SPOILER ALERT] ends with Aniston’s Alex Levy going on air as she battles Covid in the wake of being “canceled” following Maggie Brenner’s tell-all book about the host’s affair with her morning show co-host Mitch Kessler.

Ehrin told Deadline last year that her instinct is that there is a “time jump” for season three. She added that she wants to see more of Witherspoon’s Bradley and Margulies’s Laura Peterson. “I feel like Alex has come to a place for the first time since the pilot of accepting who she is and facing her worst fears, and I want to see how the phoenix rises from the ashes for her, and learning how to have a full life and be present and loving,” she added.

The series is produced by Media Res, Hello Sunshine and Echo Films. It is exec produed by Aniston, Witherspoon, Ehrin, Stoudt, Michael Ellenberg through Media, Kristin Hahn through Echo Films, Lauren Neustadter through Hello Sunshine and director Mimi Leder.

“It has been thrilling to watch The Morning Show go from strength to strength over the past two seasons, exploring topical storylines that have resonated with audiences around the world while also being incredibly addictive and entertaining,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. “We’re excited to see where Charlotte takes these extraordinary characters in season three and to watch the magic that Jennifer, Reese and our awe-inspiring cast continue to bring to the captivating world of morning television.”

“I’m excited to be joining forces with Apple TV+ and The Morning Show,” added Stoudt. “The cast, led by the phenomenal Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, are truly to die for. Kerry, Mimi and Michael, and the teams at Media Res, Hello Sunshine and Echo Films, have created an irresistible world that is equally delicious and provocative.”