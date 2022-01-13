Amazon Studios Chief On Season 4 Of ‘Mrs. Maisel’, Renewal Decisions On ‘Modern Love’ & ‘With Love’

More than two years after the Season 3 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was released on Prime Video, the Emmy-winning comedy from creator/executive producer Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino is set to return for Season 4 on Feb. 18.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

The delay, due to the coronavirus pandemic-related production shutdowns, has increased anticipation for the new season of the series, starring Rachel Brosnahan and produced by Amazon Studios.

“There’s such a huge heartbeat for this show in our studio, across the company, and across all the fans of the show globally, but internally, you always feel like everyone comes out and says it’s the best season ever, it’s the best season ever,” Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke told Deadline during an interview Wednesday following the SAG Awards nominations for the streamer’s films Being the Ricardos and The Tender Bar. “I’m smiling because that’s what always happens with this show. Amy and Dan and that incredible cast manage to best themselves season after season. So, you should have nothing but excitement for it.”

There have been no discussions about Season 4 being Mrs. Maisel‘s last, Salke added.

In Season 4, it’s 1960 and change is in the air. Looking to hone her act, Midge (Brosnahan) finds a gig with total creative freedom. But her commitment to her craft—and the places it takes her—creates a rift between her and the family and friends around her.

Amazon

There are two Prime Video romantic comedy series with “love” in the title, which are awaiting word on renewal. The second season of anthology Modern Love premiered in August. Gloria Calderon Kellett’s With Love debuted Dec. 17. Will there be a third installment of Modern Love or a second season of With Love?

“Still both being discussed,” Salke said.