‘The Little Prince’ Postpones Broadway Spring Performances By A Month, Sets April Opening

The international stage musical adaptation of Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s The Little Prince will arrive on Broadway this spring a month later than previously expected, the latest production delayed by Covid.

The Little Prince will now begin previews at the Broadway Theatre on Tuesday, March 29, with an opening night set for Monday, April 11. The production, which combines dance, aerial acrobatics, video and music, had been set to begin performances on March 4.

Producers Broadway Entertainment Group made the announcement today. A spokesperson said the date change was prompted by “the always changing challenges of bringing an international company to New York during the pandemic.”

Earlier this week, the Broadway revival of Ntozake Shange’s for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf, directed and choreographed by Camille A. Brown, postponed previews by a month to April 1 at the Booth Theatre (opening Wednesday, April 20) after the Omicron surge necessitated a delay in rehearsals.

Broadway recently has seen a number of productions close or go on hiatus as the Omicron variant takes a toll on box office.

The Little Prince, directed and choreographed by Anne Tournié, with libretto adaptation and co-direction by Chris Mouron and original music by Terry Truck, will arrive on Broadway following sold-out runs in Paris, Sydney, and Dubai. The production is presented on Broadway by Special Arrangement with Rick Cummins and the Estate of John Scoullar.