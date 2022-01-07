You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Golden Globes Will Not Be Livestreamed This Weekend
‘The Late Late Show’ Pauses Production After James Corden Contracts Covid

James Corden
Ella De Gea/CBS

The Late Late Show with James Corden is the latest show to be hit by rising Covid numbers.

Corden revealed that he contracted Covid-19 and as a result the CBS late-night show will be off the show air until January 18.

However, the Brit said he was feeling “completely fine” as a result of being fully vaccinated and boosted.

Corden joins his late-night slot rival Seth Meyers on the Covid bench after the NBC host was similarly hit by the virus.

Jimmy Fallon also revealed that he tested positive for Covid at the end of December as he was gearing up to appear on Saturday Night Live. 

The Late Late Show will air repeats this week and next week and will return with new episodes on January 18.

It comes after LA County reported 37,215 new cases today, the highest single-day number of the entire pandemic. Hospitalizations and deaths have doubled in the past week as well, although those counts are still well short of the peaks set during last winter’s surge in infections.

