‘The Last Days Of Ptolemy Grey’: Apple TV+ Limited Series Starring Samuel L. Jackson Gets Premiere Date & First Look Images

Apple TV+ has unveiled the premiere date and first-look images for its upcoming limited series The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, starring Samuel L. Jackson in the titular role.

Set to debut on Friday, March 11, the six-episode drama is based on the novel by Walter Mosley. Hailing from Apple Studios, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey stars Jackson as Ptolemy Grey, an ailing man forgotten by his family, by his friends, and by even himself. Suddenly left without his trusted caretaker and on the brink of sinking even deeper into a lonely dementia, Ptolemy is assigned to the care of orphaned teenager Robyn, played by Dominique Fishback. When they learn about a treatment that can restore Ptolemy’s dementia-addled memories, it begins a journey toward shocking truths about the past, present and future.

Written and executive produced by Mosley, the series also features Cynthia Kaye McWilliams, Damon Gupton, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Walton Goggins and Omar Miller.

The series will debut with two episodes, with new episodes dropping weekly, every Friday.

Alongside Mosley and Jackson, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey is executive produced by Mosley’s producing partner Diane Houslin, Ramin Bahrani, Eli Selden and David Levine for Anonymous Content, and LaTanya Richardson.

