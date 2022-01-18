‘The Housemaid’ Filmmaker Derek Nguyen Signs With Cinetic Media For Management

EXCLUSIVE: Derek Nguyen, the award-winning writer, director and producer behind horror-romance The Housemaid (Cô Hầu Gái), has signed with Cinetic Media for management.

The Vietnamese American multihyphenate’s first feature follows an orphaned Vietnamese girl who is hired to be a housemaid at a haunted rubber plantation in French Indochina during the 1950s. IFC Films released it in theaters in 2016.

Nguyen also is producing an American adaptation of The Housemaid called Grave Hill from director Deon Taylor, which is slated for production this year, having penned the script with Oscar winner Geoffrey Fletcher. He exec produced the Tribeca-premiering thriller Catch the Fair One with Darren Aronofsky and has served as an associate producer on titles including The Long Dumb Road, The Tale, Buster’s Mal Heart, Lovesong and Addicted to Fresno. He is also a partner at the production company The Population with Mynette Louie.

Related Story Oscar Winner Asif Kapadia Signs With Cinetic Media For Management

Nguyen was a fellow at the Sundance Institute’s Screenwriters Lab, there workshopping the screenplay adaptation of his play, Monster. He was also a Screenwriting Fellow at the New York Foundation for the Arts. His short, The Potential Wives of Norman Mao, narrated by George Takei, screened at LA Shorts Fest and the Asian American International Film Festival, among other festivals.

Nguyen recently won a grant from Starfish—a hybrid social enterprise investing in ideas from BIPOC creators—to develop Burning Bayou, a crime mystery series to be released on the upcoming Lunar New Year in podcast form.

The series, which Nguyen is also developing for television, is inspired by true events. It picks up after two Vietnamese American teen boys are murdered outside New Orleans in the 1980s, watching as two FBI agents hunt for the malicious killer in a bayou town ripped apart by a race war between Vietnamese refugees and local fishing laborers.

John Sloss founded Cinetic Media in 2001. The company also represents filmmakers including Richard Linklater, David Gordon Green, Todd Haynes, the teams at Killer Films and World of Wonder, Alexander Nanau, Matthew Heineman, Yance Ford, Lana Wilson and Janus Metz. Its other services include content sales, financing, marketing and publicity, as well as corporate advisory.

Nguyen continues to be repped by Granderson Des Rochers.