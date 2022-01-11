‘The Great’ Renewed For Season 3 At Hulu

Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult are set to return for a third season of Hulu’s The Great following a successful sophomore season currently available to stream in its entirety.

The series, one of the streamer’s top-performing original comedies, has now been renewed for a 10-episode third season.

In Season 2, Catherine (Fanning) finally takes the Russian throne for her own — but if she thought coup-ing her husband was difficult, it’s nothing compared to the realities of “liberating” a country that doesn’t want to be. She battled her court, her team, even her own mother in a bid to bring the enlightenment to Russia.

Series co-stars include Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Bayo Gbadamosi and Belinda Bromilow.

The Great—from Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television— is created, written and executive produced by Tony McNamara and executive produced by Marian Macgowan, Mark Winemaker, Fanning, Hoult, Echo Lake’s Brittany Kahan Ward, Doug Mankoff and Andrew Spaulding, Thruline’s Josh Kesselman and Ron West and Matt Shakman.