‘The Flash’: Grant Gustin Nears New Deal, Paving Way For Season 9 Renewal At CW

The CW’s flagship DC series, The Flash, is headed to a ninth season. Star Grant Gustin is finalizing a new contract to return as the title character in the hit show, from Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, sources said.

I hear the pact Gustin has agreed to is for one year; a multi-year offer was on the table. According to sources, the new contract comes with a sizable raise for the actor whose salary is believed to be north of $200,000 an episode. I also hear Gustin has capped his involvement at 15 episodes next season.

With Gustin on board, The Flash is expected to be renewed for Season 9 by the CW and become the longest running Arrowverse series on the network, eclipsing anchor Arrow, which ended its run after eight seasons. It could be The Flash‘s final chapter.

The network usually picks up the vast majority of its current slate this time of year. Because of the potential CW majority ownership sale, the network may give early renewals to fewer shows this time, with The Flash fully expected to be on the list with continuing strong linear and digital performance.

There has been a lot of apprehension among The Flash fans whether Gustin would commit to another season, especially after Stephen Amell’s decision not to continue on Arrow at the same juncture led to that show’s end after eighth season. Because of The Flash’s great legacy at the CW, the decision had to be made before the series had wrapped production on Season 8 to give it a proper sendoff should Gustin opted to move on.

Gustin has spoken about his journey on The Flash as Barry Allen/The Flash, including these comments at the end of Season 7.

“Listen, I may never have a job this cool again, that this many people actually tune in to watch, so I’m not gonna take it for granted,” he told ET. “Seven [seasons] is it for most of the cast actually, but I think it would be great if we can continue after that.”

The Flash resumes its eighth season March 9 on a new new night, moving to the Wednesday 8 PM slot.