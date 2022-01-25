‘The Farewell’ Director Lulu Wang & Dani Melia Launch Local Time Production Company With First-Look TV Deal At Amazon

Lulu Wang, director of Awkwafina comedy drama The Farewell, and producer Dani Melia have launched their own production company and struck a first-look TV deal with Amazon.

The pair have established Local Time and will work with Amazon Studios to exec produce television projects. It will focus on championing emerging storytellers.

It comes as Wang is directing and exec producing Expats, a series based on Janice Y.K. Lee’s novel, The Expatriates, for the streamer. The series stars Nicole Kidman and Brian Tee and is set in Hong Kong.

The pair are developing Son of Good Fortune, an adaptation of Lysley Tenorio’s novel, for Amazon via Local Time, alongside Riz Ahmed’s Left Handed Films.

On the television side, Wang is also attached to direct and produce half-hour comedy drama series Family Meal for MRC Television and on the feature side, Local Time is producing the Wang-helmed sci-fi feature, Children of the New World, based on the short story from Alexander Weinstein and an adaptation of the Japanese film Like Father Like Son for Focus.

Wang said, “We’re thrilled to be expanding our relationship with Amazon. Jen Salke and her team have been remarkable partners on Expats and we look forward to many more artist-driven collaborations.”

“Lulu’s talent is immeasurable. She brings so much heart and humanity to every project with her creative vision, as we’ve already seen on our upcoming series Expats,” added Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “It is a special privilege to work with Lulu and Dani, and we share their commitment to elevating new voices and storytellers. We’re so looking forward to continuing and growing the Amazon Studios relationship with them and developing exciting new projects together for our Prime Video customers.”