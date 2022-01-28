You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘That Girl Lay Lay’ Renewed For Season 2 At Nickelodeon

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

The Film That Lit My Fuse: 'House Of Gucci' Director Ridley Scott
Read the full story

‘The Family Business’ Ups Brely Evans & Ben Stephens To Series Regulars For Season 4, Adds 3 To Cast

Courtesy of MMV Talent Agency/Tri Destined Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Brely Evans and Ben Stephens, who recur on Carl Weber’s The Family Business as Sonya Duncan and Curtis Duncan, have been promoted to series regulars for the upcoming fourth season. Additionally, Bern Nadette Stanis (Good Times), Nayirah Bosley and Sacaiah Shaw have joined the BET+ series in heavily recurring roles. Filming on Season 4 got underway last week in Los Angeles.

Based on Weber’s bestselling crime drama book series, The Family Business follows the Duncans, an upstanding, tight-knit family that by day owns and operates an exotic car dealership in New York. By night, their business activities are more illicit in nature.

Evans’ Sonya Duncan is newly married to Junior Duncan; Sonya strategically compiles family secrets to make sure her husband is always one step ahead.

Related Story

'First Wives Club' Renewed For Season 3 By BET+

Stephens’ Curtis Duncan is a bounty hunter and the strikingly handsome nephew of L.C. Duncan who has become the family favorite in the kitchen and in the streets.

From Left: Bern Nadette Stanis, Nayirah Bosley, Sacaiah Shaw Courtesy of Tri Destined Studios

Stanis will play Nee Nee Duncan, the feisty southern belle wife of Larry Duncan (Stan Shaw) who has come to New York to make sure her family is protected.

Bosley plays Lauryn Duncan, the new hip bubblegum chewing Duncan cousin fresh out of assassin school ready to join the family business.

Sacaiah Shaw plays Kenny Duncan, the crazy son of Larry Duncan, played by Sacaiah’s real-life dad Stan Shaw, trying to fulfill his father’s vendetta against LC.

Ernie Hudson, Valarie Pettiford, Darrin DeWitt Henson, Javicia Leslie, Sean Ringgold, Tami Roman, Miguel A. Nunez, Arrington Foster, KJ Smith, Dylan Weber, Yadi Valerio and Emilio Rivera star.

Nikaya D. Brown Jones serves as showrunner and executive producer and Trey Haley as co-executive producer and director. Weber serves as showrunner and executive producer for Urban Books Media. Hudson also serves as executive producer.

Evans can also be seen in the upcoming second season of UMC’s For the Love of Jason. She is repped by MMV Talent Agency.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad