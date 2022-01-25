‘The Equalizer’ Star Queen Latifah Speaks Out About Her Former Co-Star Chris Noth

Queen Latifah breaks her silence about former her Equalizer co-star, Chris Noth.

Back in December, two women came forward with detailed allegations of sexual assault – a decade apart – against the Sex and the City actor in a story in The Hollywood Reporter. The two woman accused Noth of Rape in LA in 2004 and New York City in 2015.

On The Equalizer show, Noth played William Bishop which was an important role but the actor was subsequently fired from CBS show. Latifah had been quiet on the matter until she spoke with Julie Moran at People (the TV Show!) about the situation.

“It’s still surreal. It is such a dicey, delicate situation that requires a great deal of respect,” she said. “That’s a personal thing that he’s going to have to deal with.” She continued, “Chris’s character’s obviously a big part of the show and it was amazing chemistry, amazing chemistry,” Latifah continued. “And my feeling is justice has to prevail regardless. I just want the right things to be done, you know?” actor Zoe Lister-Jones of sexually inappropriate behavior just hours after the claims and he was dropped by his agency – A3 Artists Agency, in addition to having a Peleton ad pulled from rotation. Since the allegations were made public, Noth was accused by Law & Order

As for how The Equalizer will deal with William Bishop’s disappearance, Latifah commented, “”We are figuring out what we want to do creatively on the show and how we’re going to deal with that character.”