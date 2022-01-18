The CW’s Suzanne Gomez Joins Berlanti Productions & Berlanti-Schechter Films As CMO & Head Of Talent Relations

EXCLUSIVE: Longtime CW and WB communications executive Suzanne Gomez has joined Berlanti Productions and Berlanti-Schechter Films in the newly created role as Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Talent Relations. Gomez will oversee all marketing, communications and talent relations for the Warner Brothers-based television production company and Netflix-based film company. Gomez will report to company partners Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schecter.

Gomez most recently served as SVP, Publicity at The CW where she worked since the inception of the network fifteen years ago. During her tenure, she oversaw some of The CW’s most successful launches such as Berlanti Productions’ Arrow, The Flash and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow as well as Walker. She also worked on the CW’s long-running hit series, Supernatural, which she launched during her days at the CW predecessor The WB. Gomez was responsible for the publicity campaigns for some of the WB’s most popular and successful series – Smallville, Roswell, One Tree Hill and Berlanti-produced Dawson’s Creek.

This past year, Gomez took on additional duties at The CW as a core member of the network’s newly formed DEI team. She worked closely with senior executives, executive producers and talent to develop and promote strategies and best practices within the realms of racial, social, sexual and gender diversity.

“Suzanne has been a not so secret weapon at the CW in helping turn our shows and many others into the household hits they became,” said Berlanti and Schechter. “She is beloved by actors, executives, producers and her peers in the media for her wisdom, talent and endless support of everyone she works with and she is a dear friend whom we have dreamed of working directly with for years. We are so lucky to have her finally coming aboard.”

Gomez first met Berlanti at the start of his career when he rose to showrunner on his first series as a writer, Dawson’s Creek. She worked with him on the show during her tenure at the WB.

“We became fast friends and I watched as he went on to create inspiring, uplifting, and groundbreaking television with shows such as Everwood, Eli Stone, Political Animals, and more,” Gomez said. “I was a fan of the inclusive stories he told that reflected the real world and the wide-range of people that live in it.”

Gomez got to know Schechter as she collaborated with her and Berlanti on their Arrowverse series at the CW.

“Sarah is a brilliant, savvy leader,” Gomez said. “As their impressive roster rapidly expands over multiple streamers and networks, I am honored to become a full-fledged member of their team and feel incredibly lucky to not only work alongside Greg and Sarah, but to also help elevate their impressive film and television projects.”

Berlanti Productions, which broke multiple times the record for most scripted series on TV at the same time, currently has 15 scripted series across seven different networks and platforms: the CW’s Superman and Lois, Kung Fu, The Flash, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, Stargirl, Riverdale, Batwoman, All American and All American: Homecoming, Netflix’s You, HBO Max’s Doom Patrol, Titans and The Flight Attendant, which received Emmy Awards nominations including Outstanding Comedy Series. Upcoming television projects in various stages include Green Lantern, Strange Adventures, More, Providence, Dead Boy Detectives, Gotham Knights, Landing, Found, and an untitled limited series about the life of screen icon Doris Day.

Berlanti-Schechter Films recently wrapped production on Amazon’s My Policeman directed by Michael Grandage, starring Harry Styles and Emma Corrin, and Chris Winterbauer’s Moonshot starring Lana Condor, Cole Sprouse and Zach Braff. They are also in pre-production on Jennifer Kent’s Alice & Freda Forever. The company has projects set up at Netflix, as part of their first-look feature film deal, as well as 20th Century, New Line, Warner Brothers, Focus, Amazon, Skydance and Village Roadshow including an Untitled Rock Hudson Biopic; Red, White and Royal Blue; We Were Never Here, Be More Chill; The Sting; The Editor; and We Were There, Too.