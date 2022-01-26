‘The Cursed’: LD Entertainment Unveils Release Date & Trailer For Gothic Thriller Starring Boyd Holbrook, Kelly Reilly And Alistair Petrie

LD Entertainment has unveiled a trailer for its gothic thriller The Cursed, starring Boyd Holbrook (The Sandman, Logan), Kelly Reilly (Yellowstone, True Detective) and Alistair Petrie (Sex Education, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), also announcing that it will be released in theaters nationwide on February 18.

LD Entertainment

The film from writer-director Sean Ellis, formerly titled Eight for Silver, is a reimagining of the werewolf legend for a modern-day audience, which made its world premiere at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival. It picks up in the late 1800s and watches as a once-peaceful remote country village comes under attack—by who or what, no one knows. Villagers spread rumors of a cursed land, supernatural forces, and even demonic creatures, as the disappearances and killings continue. But when pathologist John McBride (Holbrook) arrives to investigate the danger, he comes to discover something much deeper and more sinister than he ever could have imagined.

Ellis served as the film’s cinematographer and also produced it with LD’s Mickey Liddell and Pete Shilaimon, with Alison Semenza and Jacob Yakob exec producing.

“Sundance is always an incredible place to showcase your work. In the time that has followed that valuable experience, we took the opportunity to invigorate the film with an updated score by Lorne Balfe; we changed much of the CGI and decided to put back much of the original in-camera effects,” said Ellis. “We also elevated elements of the story that pay tribute to the incredible multitude of layers that live within the horror genre.”

“We set out to make a genre film with an incredibly talented filmmaker. Sean Ellis has created a story that is so much more than that: it’s timely, scary as hell, and most importantly unique,” added Liddell and Shilaimon in a joint statement. “We are thrilled for people to finally see Sean’s striking vision on the big screen.”

Ellis is an Oscar- and BAFTA-nominated director and photographer whose films include Sundance Audience Award and British Independent Film Award winner Metro Manila, San Sebastian Film Festival award winner Cashback, and Anthropoid, which won the Audience Award at the Czech Lions.

Veteran film producer Liddell founded LD Entertainment in 2007. The indie film studio has thus far financed and produced more than 40 features—most recently backing the acclaimed documentary Introducing, Selma Blair. Previous titles from the company include Judy, Jackie, the Academy Award-nominated Biutiful and the award–winning doc Biggest Little Farm.

Check out the trailer for its latest film, The Cursed, above.