‘The Boys’: Amazon Supe Series’ Season 3 Gets Summer Premiere Date

Prime Video has unveiled the premiere date for the third season of The Boys.

Amazon revealed during the latest installment of Vought News Network, which can be viewed above, that The Boys will bring the heat this summer when it returns with a three-episode premiere on Friday, June 3. New episodes will be available each Friday leading to the season finale July 8.

Season 3 of The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Jensen Ackles. Laurie Holden, Sean Patrick Flanery, Miles Gaston, Nick Wechsler, Frances Turner, Kristin Booth and Jack Doolan are also set to appear.

Based on the bestselling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys was developed by showrunner Eric Kripke, who also serves as writer and executive producer. Joining Kripke as executive producers are Point Grey Pictures’ Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver; Original Film’s Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty; and Phil Sgriccia, Craig Rosenberg, Rebecca Sonnenshine, Ken Levin and Jason Netter. Ennis and Robertson also co-executive produce along with Michael Saltzman.

The Boys is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises and Original Film.