‘Diabolical’: Amazon Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Boys’ Spinoff Animated Series

The Boys won’t return for Season 3 until the summer but this spring fans can sink their teeth into The Boys Presents: Diabolical an animated offshoot of the Emmy-nominated super series.

Set to debut in its entirety on March 4, Diabolical features eight 12-14 episodes that each tout their own animation style. The series will reveal unseen stories within The Boys universe with the help of Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg, and Aisha Tyler.

The Boys is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson and was developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke.

The Boys Presents: Diabolical is executive produced by Simon Racioppa, Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Michaela Starr, Loreli Alanís, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, and Ben Kalina. The Boys Presents: Diabolical is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, with Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures.