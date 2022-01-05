The Beatles ‘Get Back’ Rooftop Concert Set For One-Night IMAX Screening

The Beatles’ iconic 1969 rooftop concert will debut as a 60-minute feature at select IMAX theaters later this month, with the event screening also featuring a filmmaker Q&A with The Beatles: Get Back director/producer Peter Jackson.

The exclusive IMAX screening is set for January 30, the 53rd anniversary of the band’s concert atop the Apple Corps’ Savile Row headquarters.

“I’m thrilled that the rooftop concert from The Beatles: Get Back is going to be experienced in IMAX, on that huge screen,” said Jackson in a statement. “It’s The Beatles’ last concert, and it’s the absolute perfect way to see and hear it.”

Select IMAX theaters will host the screenings with the filmmaker Q&A broadcast via satellite simultaneously to all connected IMAX locations.

“Ever since Peter Jackson’s beautiful and illuminating docuseries debuted, we’ve heard non-stop from fans who want to experience its unforgettable rooftop performance in IMAX,” says Megan Colligan, president of IMAX Entertainment. “We are so excited to partner with Disney to bring Get Back to an entirely new stage and give Beatles fans everywhere a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to watch and hear their heroes in the unrivalled sight and sound of IMAX.”

The concert, which is included in its entirety in The Beatles: Get Back, will be optimized for IMAX screens, digitally remastered with proprietary IMAX DMR (Digital Remastering) technology.

A global theatrical engagement of the 60-minute feature, The Beatles: Get Back–The Rooftop Concert, will then run February 11-13. The complete docuseries The Beatles: Get Back will also be available on Blu-ray and DVD in the U.S. on February 8.

The Beatles: Get Back is currently streaming exclusively on Disney+.