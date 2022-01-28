‘That Girl Lay Lay’ Renewed For Season 2 At Nickelodeon

EXCLUSIVE: That Girl Lay Lay will return for Season 2 at Nickelodeon. The buddy comedy, from creator and showrunner David A. Arnold, stars teen hip-hop artist Alaya “That Girl Lay Lay” High and Gabrielle Nevaeh Green.

That Girl Lay Lay follows the titular actress as an avatar from a personal affirmation app that magically comes to life, and her best friend Sadie (Green) as they navigate life as teenagers and discover who they truly are. With its fall premiere in 2021, That Girl Lay Lay delivered double digit gains on Thursday nights and consistent #1 rankings in the time slot across all TV in the K6-11 demo. The series’ lead actress has also received a nomination for the NAACP Image Awards’ Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-Series).

Season 2 of That Girl Lay Lay will bring more music and magical powers as the two best friends continue to go on even more exciting adventures, working to fulfill Lay Lay’s desire to experience everything that comes with being a real teenager. The series also features Peyton Perrine III as Sadie’s brother, Marky; Tiffany Daniels as Sadie’s mom, Trish; and Thomas Hobson as Sadie’s dad, Bryce.

“I’m so excited to continue this journey with Lay Lay, Nickelodeon and all the talented actors, writers and crew that make this show the hit that it is,” said Arnold. “Stay tuned because we have so much more fun coming!”

Added executive producer Will Packer: “I couldn’t be more proud of the show that we were able to create with David A. Arnold and Nickelodeon. That Girl Lay Lay is the series that so many kids need in their lives today for so many reasons, and I can’t wait for everyone to see all the adventures coming in season two.”

Season 2 of That Girl Lay Lay will begin production early this year in Los Angeles and is set to premiere this summer on Nickelodeon.

That Girl Lay Lay is the first project under Nickelodeon’s deal with the hip-hop artist to develop original multiform programming. In addition to the comedy series, Nickelodeon’s deal with That Girl Lay Lay includes supporting her music career and an exclusive line of consumer products.

The Nickelodeon show is produced by Will Packer Media, with Will Packer executive producing and Peggy Cheng overseeing. Arnold executive produces with John Beck & Ron Hart. Production of That Girl Lay Lay for Nickelodeon is overseen by Zack Olin and Shauna Phelan, Co-Heads of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action. Jessica Brown serves as Nickelodeon’s Executive in Charge of Production for the series.