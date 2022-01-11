‘Terry Bradshaw: Going Deep’: HBO Documentary Combines Stage Show, Interviews & Archival Footage

HBO Sports and NFL Films are reteaming for Terry Bradshaw: Going Deep, a special that combines the Hall of Fame ex-quarterback’s and longtime studio analyst’s stage show with an interview and rare archival footage. The 75-minute show premieres at 9 p.m. Tuesday, February 1 on HBO and HBO Max.

Bradshaw’s stage show is described as “a mix of singing, music, colorful stories, and honest and emotional reflections on his life.” The footage in the special comes from a series of shows he did at the Clay Cooper Theater in Branson, Missouri last August.

“There is no one in sports quite like Terry Bradshaw,” said director Keith Cossrow of NFL Films. “He’s been in our lives for more than 50 years. We’ve seen him struggle, we’ve seen him on top of the world, he’s made us laugh, and he hasn’t been afraid to cry. And there is no one better to tell his extraordinary story than Terry himself. We are thrilled to have made this special with him.”

Terry Bradshaw: Going Deep, is directed by Cossrow, executive produced by Terry Bradshaw, Pat Kelleher, Ross Ketover, Brian Rolapp, Hans Schroeder; produced by Keith Cossrow, John Weiss, Pete Frank, Chris Barlow and Micaela Powers. For HBO, executive producer, Bentley Weiner; coordinating producer, Abtin Motia.