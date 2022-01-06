‘Terror Lake Drive’: Pascale Armand, Yolonda Ross, Charles Malik Whitfield & More To Lead Season 2 Of AllBlk Anthology Series

EXCLUSIVE: Tony-nominee Pascale Armand (Eclipsed), Yolonda Ross (The Chi), Charles Malik Whitfield (Chicago Med), Denise Boutte (Meet The Browns) and Kendrick Cross (Ambitions) will lead Season 2 of AllBlk’s horror anthology series Terror Lake Drive.

From creators Jerry LaMothe and Kajuana S. Marie, Terror Lake Drive follows the terrorized tenants of the fictional Freeman Lake Apartments in Atlanta. Season 2, titled Terror Lake Drive: Single Black Female, takes place two years after the chain of events that haunted the Freeman Lake Apartments in the first season. The inaugural installment followed a single mother from Baltimore who relocates to Atlanta in an attempt to escape her troubled past and starred Shannon Kane, Malik Yoba, Donielle T. Hansley Jr., and Lamman Rucker.

Armand will play Deja, a traveling nurse who has recently completed an assignment in Austin, Texas announces her new assignment at the recently constructed Atlanta University Hospital – much to the dismay of her friends and colleagues. Amid her housing quest, she meets an awkwardly shy and eclectic Doula named Shana (Ross), who happens to be a nursing student at the university and is seeking a roommate – single Black female preferred.

Oblivious to its checkered past, Deja makes herself at home with Shana at Freeman Lake…unknowingly becoming a target of the latest eerie coincidence to inhabit the troubled community.

Whitfield will star as Mayor Brown, an Atlanta native tasked with getting his city back on track amidst a string of missing Black women and a crime rate at an all-time high. Boutte plays the role of Deputy Mayor Kenya Sanderson, a single mother of two and rising star within the political circuit who plots to become Mayor Brown’s replacement.

Cross takes on Dr. Eric Matthews, a director and lead Neuroscientist at Austin Medical’s Behavioral Health Department. A brilliant and passionate physician who takes a liking to Deja, he is determined to pursue a relationship with her despite her impending relocation.

Terror Lake Drive: Single Black Female is directed by LaMothe, who also serves as executive producer alongside Marie, and Jumaane Ford under LaMothe’s J. LaMothe Entertainment banner. Errol Sadler, Chris Bongirne and Samad Davis serve as producers on the series. The 7-episode second season is slated to premiere in June 2022.