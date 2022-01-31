‘Terror Lake Drive’: Cynthia Bailey and Reginae Carter Board AllBlk Horror Anthology Series

EXCLUSIVE: Cynthia Bailey (The Real Housewives of Atlanta) and Reginae Carter (Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta) have joined the Season 2 cast of AllBlk‘s horror anthology series Terror Lake Drive in recurring roles. The 7 episode new season premieres in June.

Bailey will portray the character Rose, a down on her luck single mom who resides in the ominous Freeman Lake Apartments. A product of the foster care system, Rose, a strong and resilient woman, fights to keep her son on the straight and narrow.

Carter booked the role of Keisha, a fiery activist and key member of the BFM (Black Face Movement) and best friend to BFM’s Queen and subsequent leader Nefertiti (Jennifer Sears), who along with the group’s other members, reside in Freeman Lakes. When the organization is hit with an unexpected tragedy, Keisha displays the ultimate loyalty as the movement faces an uphill battle amidst strong opposition.

“Reginae was able to get to the core of her character and delivered a very powerful performance. Cynthia Bailey is masterful in her role and is exactly what the series needed. I think the viewers are in for a real treat,” series producer, Errol Sadler said in a statement of the castings.

From creators Jerry LaMothe and Kajuana S. Marie, Terror Lake Drive follows the terrorized tenants of the fictional Freeman Lake Apartments in Atlanta.

Season 2, titled Terror Lake Drive: Single Black Female, takes place two years after the chain of events that haunted the apartment building in the first season. It follows a traveling nurse who takes an assignment in Atlanta and responds to an ad seeking a roommate at the ominous Freeman Lake Apartments.

Deadline exclusively announced Pascale Armand, Yolanda Ross, Charles Malik Whitfield, Denise Boutte, and Kendrick Cross are set as the show’s Season 2 leads.

Terror Lake Drive: Single Black Female is directed by LaMothe, who also serves as executive producer alongside Marie, and Jumaane Ford under LaMothe’s J. LaMothe Entertainment banner. Sadler, Chris Bongirne, and Samad Davis serve as producers on the series.

Bailey is repped by Pantheon. Carter is repped by Smith Young Talent Agency.