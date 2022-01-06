Ted Gardner Dies: Lollapalooza Cofounder, Jane’s Addiction Manager Was 74

Ted Gardner, who cofounded one of the biggest rock festivals in the US and managed several hugh acts, died Dec. 28, Billboard reported. He was 74 and no cause of death was given.

Gardner began a a tour manager in his native Australia, working with Men at Work, Crowded House, Echo and the Bunnymen, and New Order.

By the late 1980s, he was managing Jane’s Addiction full-time, later adding Tool, the Verve, and Queens of the Stone Age to his management client roster.

In 1991, Gardner and Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell started Lollapalooza, a multi-day, multi-stage music event that was a groundbreaker for the US touring scene and much imitated. The festival lost some steam and went on hiatus in 1997, but returned in 2005 and has run every year since with the exception of last year’s Covid-19 cancellation.

Gardner also started Cross Section Management in 2007, also launching a record label at that time.

No information on survivors or memorial plans was immediately available.