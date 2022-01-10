Hollywood’s Teamsters Local 399 And Basic Crafts Set Date To Resume Contract Talks With AMPTP

Negotiations for a new film and TV contract covering Hollywood’s Teamsters Local 399 and the Basic Crafts unions will resume for three days of bargaining January 19. The talks with the Alliance of Motion Picture & Television Producers got underway December 6 but recessed 10 days later to take a break for the holidays.

The current contract had been set to expire July 31 but was extended to allow for industrywide return-to-work discussions and IATSE’s longer-than-expected negotiations for its own film and TV pact. The Basic Crafts unions include IBEW Local 40, Studio Utility Employees Local 724, Studio Plumbers Local 78 and Studio Plasterers Local 755.

The Teamsters Local 399 negotiations involve its “Black Book” agreement that covers drivers, animal trainers/handlers, wranglers, dispatchers, mechanics, and auto-service workers in the film and TV industry.

Once those negotiations are completed, separate talks will be held with the AMPTP for Local 399’s Location Managers Agreement and its Casting Directors Agreement, though dates for those discussions have not yet been confirmed.