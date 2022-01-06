You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Peter Bogdanovich Dies: Hollywood Pays Tribute To 'Last Picture Show' Director
Tatum O’Neal Calls ‘Paper Moon’ Director Peter Bogdanovich “My Heaven & Earth”

Tatum O'Neal, Peter Bogdanovich on set of 'Nickelodeon' (1976)

Tatum O’Neal, who became the youngest Oscar-winning actress at age 10 for her performance in Peter Bogdanovich’s Paper Moon, paid tribute to the late director today, calling him her “heaven & earth.”

In a poignant Instagram post, O’Neal, who starred in the director’s 1976 film Nickelodeon three years after Paper Moon, wrote, “Peter was my heaven & earth. A father figure. A friend. From ‘Paper Moon’ to ‘Nickelodeon’ he always made me feel safe. I love you, Peter.”

O’Neal included two photographs of herself with Bogdanovich. See the post below, along with a tweet O’Neal posted with a video clip of the actress playfully biting the director’s hand on the set of Paper Moon.

 

