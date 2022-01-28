Tamberla Perry Joins ‘All American: Homecoming’; ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Casts Petey McGee

EXCLUSIVE: APB alumna Tamberla Perry has booked a major recurring role on the upcoming CW spinoff All American: Homecoming. Written by All American showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll and directed by Michael Schultz, All American: Homecoming follows a young tennis hopeful from Beverly Hills, Simone Hicks (Geffri Maya) and an elite baseball player from Chicago, Damons Sims (Peyton Alex Smith) as they contend with the high stakes of college sports, while also navigating the highs, lows and sexiness of unsupervised early adulthood at a prestigious Historically Black College. Perry will play Keena Sims, the always on momager who wants her future MLB star son back on track to The Show after choosing Bringston. However, once she sees how much Bringston is changing her son for the better, she’s forced to re-examine their relationship and choices she’s made. Perry can next be seen in Netflix’s They Cloned Tyrone and has appeared as a series regular on Fox’s A. P. B. and Netflix’s The Jamz as well as recurring on CBS’ The Good Fight, USA’s Dare Me, Amazon’s Bosch, and How To Get Away With Murder. She also can be seen on Showtime’s series The Good Lord Bird opposite Daveed Diggs and Ethan Hawke. Perry is repped by Stewart Talent & Authentic Talent and Literary Management.

EXCLUSIVE: Petey McGee (U Shoot Videos?) is set for a heavily recurring role on Season 3 of Starz’s Power Book II: Ghost, the first series in the expanded Power franchise from executive producers Kemp and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. The series picks up shortly after the Power finale and follows Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.), the son of James “Ghost” St. Patrick and Tasha Green-St. Patrick, as he navigates his new life. McGee will play Salim Ashe Freeman, Hotep grad student and TA at an Ivy League university. Writer, producer and actor McGee is a recent graduate of Rutgers MFA program. He starred in the short film U Shoot Videos? for Morgan Cooper (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air), which premiered at the 2020 Tribeca Film Festival. He also performed lead roles in The Winter’s Tale and Cymbeline at Shakespeare’s Globe in the UK. McGee is repped by Innovative Artists and The Rosenzweig Group.