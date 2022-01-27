Allen Media Group Hires Sydnie Karras For Newly Created Chief Accounting Officer Role

Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group has brought on Sydnie Karras in the newly created position of Chief Accounting Officer.

In the post, Karras will supervise all corporate accounting as it relates to business operations, strategic investments, mergers/acquisitions, corporate financial planning, risk management and data analysis across all AMG units. Those units include its TV stations, networks, content production and syndication, streaming platforms, advertising sales, as well as production and global distribution for AMG’s theatrical and digital movie units.

Karras is based at the AMG headquarters in Los Angeles.

“Veteran accounting executive Sydnie Karras is a highly valuable and outstanding addition to our Allen Media Group family,” said Byron Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of AMG. “Sydnie’s extensive accounting, financial and transaction structuring experience makes her the ideal executive team leader as we continue our focus on mergers, acquisitions, and overall operations across all of our expanding Allen Media Group divisions.”

Karras, who previously worked for PricewaterhouseCoopers as Director of Capital Markets and Accounting Advisory Services, is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, She has experience in both public and corporate accounting including acquisitions, divestitures and capital raises.

“I am excited to contribute my expertise to Allen Media Group’s excellent finance team at a transformative time in the company’s history,” said Karras.

Founded by Allen as Entertainment Studios in 1993, Allen Media Group now owns 36 network-affiliated TV stations across 21 markets and a dozen digital outlets. Headquartered in Los Angeles, it also produces, distributes and sells advertising for nearly 70 programs, making it one of the largest independent producers/distributors of first-run syndicated programming for broadcast TV stations.