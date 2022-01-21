‘Supernatural’: Richard Speight Jr. & Rob Benedict Launch Rewatch Podcast With Story Mill Media

EXCLUSIVE: Supernatural fans missing their favorite fantasy drama after it ended after 15 seasons in 2020 can look forward to cast-heavy rewatch podcast series.

Richard Speight Jr. and Rob Benedict, who recurred on The CW drama series as the angel Gabriel and God, respectively, are hosting a podcast – Supernatural Then and Now – that will give an insider’s perspective on the show.

Each episode of the show, which launches on January 24, will feature cast, crew, and producers with stars Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki kicking off the first two episodes.

It comes from Story Mill Media, the podcast company set up by former NBC exec Steven Hein.

Speight and Benedict will lead conversations with guests about behind-the-scenes moments, stories from set and the writers’ room, and peel back the layers of the show to give fans a deeper understanding of both the mythology and the process.

Paul Lee

The podcast will be written by Jessica Mason, author of The Binge Watcher’s Guide to Supernatural: An Unofficial Companion.

Supernatural Then and Now will feature original music from composers from the series, Christopher Lennertz and Tim Wynn and it will be recorded at their Sonic Fuel Studios.

Bob Singer, Supernatural executive producer said, “Rob and Rich are the perfect people to do this. Not only did they play some of the series’ most iconic characters, but they’ve been stewards of the show to the fans for over a decade, hosting popular events and conventions across the country.”

Speight added, “We are incredibly grateful for the support the fans of Supernatural have given us over the years. We’re excited to be a part of this special gift to the fans that will arrive just in time for Dean Winchesters’ birthday on, January 24th.”

Benedict said, “This is a great way for the cast, crew and producers to continue and deepen their relationship with the fans. Even though the series has come to an end, the fans continue to be an incredibly tight and supportive community.”

Hein added, “I’m very excited Rob and Rich are doing this podcast. They’re both very handsome, which is great for audio.”

Story Mill Media is represented by Shaun Gordon at Wientraub Tobin. Benedict and Speight are repped by JB Roberts at Thruline Entertainment.