‘Supercool’: Vertical Entertainment Acquires Rights To Comedy Starring Jake Short, Miles J. Harvey & Damon Wayans Jr.

EXCLUSIVE: Vertical Entertainment has acquired North American rights to the comedy Supercool, starring Jake Short (This Is the Year), Miles J. Harvey (The Babysitter) and Damon Wayans Jr. (Let’s Be Cops, The Other Guys), with plans to release it in theaters and on digital and VOD on February 11.

The film from director Teppo Airaksinen (Juice) centers on Neil Tobbler (Short), who has gone through most of his life feeling invisible and fantasizing about his long-time crush, Summer (Madison Davenport). When Neil and his best friend Gilbert (Harvey) find out that Summer is throwing a birthday party, Gilbert pressures Neil to ask her for an invitation. The plan fails, and Neil embarrasses himself in front of the girl of his dreams.

Desperate and humiliated, Neil wishes upon the universe to be someone else—a supercool version of himself—the next day waking up and realizing that the universe has granted him his wish. Armed with new confidence, Neil gets an invitation to Summer’s party and asks his playboy neighbor Jimmy (Wayans) to help him attract Summer’s attention. As the night begins, things quickly spin out of control. Neil and Gilbert are unexpectedly swept into a series of car chases, robberies and wild parties, with the epic outing testing the boys’ friendship, and forcing Neil to learn a couple life lessons.

Ali Moussavi and Yellow Film and TV’s Olli Haikka penned the script for Supercool, from an original manuscript by Patricia Goren and Eric Goren. The film’s cast also includes Iliza Shlesinger (Good on Paper, Spenser Confidential), Odessa A’zion (Let’s Scare Julie, Conception), Peter Moses (Barely Famous) and Madison Bailey (Outer Banks). Haikka produced, with Peter Barkman, Scott Einbinder, Eric Goren, Patricia Goren, Heikki Herlin, Jorma Reinilä, Giancarlo J. Sini and Marko Talli exec producing. Pietari Vappula and Chris Debenedetto served as associate producers, with Cherelle George and Warren Ostergard as co-producers.

“It takes courage to show people who you truly are – even for adults, but especially for teens,” said Haikka. “Despite being saturated with self-doubt, teens often carry on like they have all the confidence in the world – that’s where so much of the comedy in Supercool comes from.

“Inspired by improvisation sessions that we had with young actors in various LA acting schools, some jokes and scenes in Supercool are based on real-life experiences,” added the writer-producer, “and that’s what I hope will resonate with audiences and make them laugh.”

“Supercool is a film that resonated with us because of its duality in managing to be both a raunchy and hilarious film but also a genuine story about friendship and individuality,” added Vertical Entertainment’s SVP of Acquisitions, Tony Piantedosi. “For those looking for a good laugh and amusement during these unpredictable times, Supercool is definitely a must-see.”

One of the most prolific directors in the Nordics, Airaksinen has helmed five features and more than 200 hours of televisions, with his short film The Ceiling winning the Cannes Film Festival’s Special Jury Distinction in 2017.

Yellow Film & TV, found in 1994, is the largest independent studio in the Nordics. Its best-known international productions include the crime drama Arctic Circle and sports drama Borg vs. McEnroe, which was a co-production with SF Studios.

Vertical Entertainment is a global independent distributor, which was founded in 2012. Other upcoming releases from the company include Delmar Washington’s sci-fi thriller No Running, starring Skylan Brooks; AJ Jones’ horror film La Patasola; the comedy Unplugging, starring Eva Longoria and Matt Walsh; John Michael McDonagh’s thriller The Forgiven, starring Jessica Chastain and Ralph Fiennes, which it co-acquired with Roadside Attractions in November; and Drew Mylrea’s thriller Last Survivors, starring Alicia Silverstone, Stephen Moyer, and Drew Van Acker.

Vertical Entertainment’s Piantedosi negotiated the deal to acquire Supercool with WME Independent on behalf of the filmmakers.