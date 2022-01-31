Super Bowl LVI: Governor Gavin Newsom, Dwayne Johnson, LeBron James, More Celebrities React To Los Angeles Rams Win

Los Angeles Rams' Matthew Stafford reacts after the NFC Championship NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The Rams won 20-17 to advance to the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

The Los Angeles Rams will officially face off against Cincinnati Bengals at Super Bowl LVI in a true home game on Sunday, Feb. 13, and Hollywood is reacting to the news.

Governor Gavin Newsom celebrated the big win via Twitter.

“Congrats to the NFC champion @RamsNFL– California is well represented in #SuperBowlLVI! And thanks to the @49ers for the exciting season and playoff run — have a feeling there’s more to come from the Red & Gold next year!!”

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti also tipped his hat for the home team.

“Go #Rams! @RampageNFL and I are ready to see the Rams win Super Bowl LVI right back here in two weeks!”

Dwayne Johnson posted a video via his Instagram sending big congrats to both the Rams and the Bengals.

“@49ers + @CHIEFS, what an incredible season you played, with your BLOOD, SWEAT & RESPECT left on fields across our country. Your loyal 49er & Chief’s natives including my boy @therealtechn9ne 👑 are proud of your pursuit of excellence today, and always ✊🏾”

Basketball star Lebron James was also pleased to see the Rams beat the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday 20-17.

Danny Trejo called Rams star Odell Beckham Jr., “an amazing sportsman” via Instagram.

Singer Niall Horan:

“Congrats @RamsNFL!! A home super bowl in LA. Beautiful”

Read on for more celebrity reactions from Magic Johnson, Alyssa Milano, Corbyn Besson, Dez Bryant, and more below.

