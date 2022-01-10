Michel Hazanavicius Zombie Pic ‘Final Cut’ No Longer Playing Sundance As Fest Goes Virtual

The zombie comedy from the Oscar winning The Artist filmmaker will no longer play Sundance as the festival eliminates its live-edition and opts for virtual given the Omicron calamities of late.

The movie, which also stars The Artist Oscar nominee Bérénice Bejo follows a small film crew shooting a low budget zombie movie. Events go south when they are attacked by real zombies. Michel Hazanavicius directed and wrote off a story by Shin’ichirô Ueda and Ryoichi Wada.

A statement from the Final Cut filmmakers reads, “We fully support Sundance’s decision to move the festival to a virtual format, as the safety of audiences and filmmakers is of paramount importance. However, we believe that it is best to premiere Final Cut in a theater with a live audience and have made the difficult decision to remove the film from this year’s festival. We wish Sundance and all the filmmakers involved an excellent festival and look forward to sharing Final Cut with audiences very soon.”

Sundance responded, “We had looked forward to screening Final Cut and due to the shift in our format they are no longer participating in the Festival. We respect the filmmaker’s wishes to share their work in a different capacity. We remain committed to supporting filmmakers as we navigate the changing landscape to ensure independent artists get the visibility they deserve and while we’re deeply disappointed to not gather as intended, the safety of our entire community must come first.”

Sundance announced last week that they were moving to a virtual edition as Omicron rages on, the festival taking place Jan. 20-30. Deadline hears there aren’t any more changes forthcoming in the Sundance lineup.

Final Cut is being sold by Wild Bunch International and CAA.