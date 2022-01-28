Sundance Film Festival Award Winners Announced (Updating Live)

The Sundance Film Festival is revealing award winners for its 2022 edition on Friday. Like the rest of this year’s festival, which was forced to go all-virtual because of the recent Omicron surge, the awards ceremony is playing out on Twitter.

Winners are being announced in the U.S. Dramatic, U.S. Documentary, World Dramatic and World Documentary competitions as well as the Next and the Short Film sidebars. Audience Awards, Grand Jury and Special Jury Prizes will be bestowed.

Early winners already include the Grand Jury Prize in the World Dramatic competition going to Alejandro Loayza Grisi’s Utama from Bolivia, one of the festival raves from Deadline’s Todd McCarthy (read his review here).

Last year’s awards solidified the bona fides of CODA, which played in the U.S. Dramatic Competition and was swept up by Apple in a fest-record $25 million deal. That pic, directed by Siân Heder, also swept on the fest’s awards night, taking four trophies in all including the Audience Award, Directing award, the Grand Jury Prize and a Special Jury Prize for the ensemble. It’s now an Oscar frontrunner.

This year’s class is tougher to gauge, with acquisition activity somewhat muted and in-person reactions to Park City screenings not a factor. Still, Deadline broke big deals led again by Apple, which paid $15 million for world rights to Cooper Raiff’s Cha Cha Real Smooth, which has just won the U.S Dramatic Competition’s Audience Award tonight.

Searchlight Pictures closed a deal for around $7.5 million for U.S. rights to Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, starring Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack, while Sony Pictures Classics paid about $5 million for North American and some international territory rights to the Bill Nighy-starrer Living.

On the documentary side, National Geographic picked up Fire of Love in a mid-seven-figure world rights deal, then followed that by acquiring The Territory. The latter pic has just been named as the winner of the Audience Award for the World Documentary lineup.

Below is a list of this year’s winners as they are being revealed. Keep checking back as we update it.

U.S. DRAMATIC COMPETITION

Audience Award

Cha Cha Real Smooth

Director-Writer: Cooper Raiff

U.S. DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION

Audience Award

Navalny

Director: Daniel Roher

WORLD CINEMA DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION



Audience Award

The Territory (Brazil/Denmark/U.S.)

Grand Jury Prize

All That Breathes (India/UK)

Director: Shaunak Sen

Directing

Simon Lereng Wilmont

A House Made Of Splinters (Denmark)

Special Jury Award: Documentary Craft

The Territory (Brazil/Denmark/U.S.)

Director: Alex Pritz

Special Jury Award: Excellence In Verité Filmmaking

Midwives (Myanmar)

Director: Snow Hnin Ei Hlaing

WORLD CINEMA DRAMATIC COMPETITION

Audience Award

Girl Picture (Finland)

Grand Jury Prize

Utama (Bolvia/Uruguay/France)

Director-Writer: Alejandro Loayza Grisi

Directing

Maryna Er Gorbach

Klonkike (Ukraine/Turkey)

Special Jury Award: Innovative Spirit

Leonor Will Never Die (Philippines)

Director-Writer: Martika Ramirez Escobar

Special Jury Award: Acting

Teresa Sánchez

Dos Estaciones (Mexico)

NEXT

Audience Award

Framing Agnes (Canada/U.S.)

Director: Chase Joynt

SHORT FILMS AWARDS

Grand Jury Prize

The Headhunter’s Daughter (Philippines)

Director-writer: Don Josephus Raphael Eblahan

Jury Award: U.S. Fiction

If I Go Will They Miss Me (U.S.)

Director-writer: Walter Thompson-Hernández

Jury Award: International Fiction

Warsha (France/Lebanon)

Director-writer: Dania Bdeir

Jury Award: Nonfiction

Displaced (Kosovo)

Director-writer: Samir Karahoda

Jury Award: Animation

Night Bus (Taiwan)

Director-writer: Joe Hsieh

Special Jury Award: Ensemble Cast

Zélia Duncan, Bruna Linzmeyer, Camila Rocha, Clarissa Ribeiro and Lorre Motta

A wild patience has taken me here (Brazil)

Director-writer: Érica Sarmet

Special Jury Award: Screenwriting

Sara Driver

Stranger Than Rotterdam with Sara Driver (U.S.)

Directors: Lewie Kloster, Noah Kloster; Writer: Sara Driver

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED WINNERS

Alfred P. Sloan Feature Film Prize

After Yang

Sundance Institute | Amazon Studios Producers Award for Nonfiction

Su Kim, Free Chol Soo Lee (U.S. Documentary Competition)

Sundance Institute | Amazon Studios Producers Award for Fiction

Amanda Marshall, God’s Country (Premieres)

Sundance Institute | Adobe Mentorship Award for Editing Nonfiction

Toby Shimin

Sundance Institute | Adobe Mentorship Award for Editing Fiction

Dody Dorn

Sundance Institute | NHK Award

Hasan Hadi, The President’s Cake