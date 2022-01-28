Sundance Film Festival Award Winners Announced (Updating Live)

The Sundance Film Festival is revealing award winners for its 2022 edition on Friday. Like the rest of this year’s festival, which was forced to go all-virtual because of the recent Omicron surge, the awards ceremony is playing out on Twitter.
Winners are being announced in the U.S. Dramatic, U.S. Documentary, World Dramatic and World Documentary competitions as well as the Next and the Short Film sidebars. Audience Awards, Grand Jury and Special Jury Prizes will be bestowed.
Early winners already include the Grand Jury Prize in the World Dramatic competition going to Alejandro Loayza Grisi’s Utama from Bolivia, one of the festival raves from Deadline’s Todd McCarthy (read his review here).
Last year’s awards solidified the bona fides of CODA, which played in the U.S. Dramatic Competition and was swept up by Apple in a fest-record $25 million deal. That pic, directed by Siân Heder, also swept on the fest’s awards night, taking four trophies in all including the Audience Award, Directing award, the Grand Jury Prize and a Special Jury Prize for the ensemble. It’s now an Oscar frontrunner.
This year’s class is tougher to gauge, with acquisition activity somewhat muted and in-person reactions to Park City screenings not a factor. Still, Deadline broke big deals led again by Apple, which paid $15 million for world rights to Cooper Raiff’s Cha Cha Real Smooth, which has just won the U.S Dramatic Competition’s Audience Award tonight.
Searchlight Pictures closed a deal for around $7.5 million for U.S. rights to Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, starring Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack, while Sony Pictures Classics paid about $5 million for North American and some international territory rights to the Bill Nighy-starrer Living.
On the documentary side, National Geographic picked up Fire of Love in a mid-seven-figure world rights deal, then followed that by acquiring The Territory. The latter pic has just been named as the winner of the Audience Award for the World Documentary lineup.
Below is a list of this year’s winners as they are being revealed. Keep checking back as we update it.
U.S. DRAMATIC COMPETITION
Audience Award
Cha Cha Real Smooth
Director-Writer: Cooper Raiff
U.S. DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION
Audience Award
Navalny
Director: Daniel Roher
WORLD CINEMA DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION
Audience Award
The Territory (Brazil/Denmark/U.S.)
Grand Jury Prize
All That Breathes (India/UK)
Director: Shaunak Sen
Directing
Simon Lereng Wilmont
A House Made Of Splinters (Denmark)
Special Jury Award: Documentary Craft
The Territory (Brazil/Denmark/U.S.)
Director: Alex Pritz
Special Jury Award: Excellence In Verité Filmmaking
Midwives (Myanmar)
Director: Snow Hnin Ei Hlaing
WORLD CINEMA DRAMATIC COMPETITION
Audience Award
Girl Picture (Finland)
Grand Jury Prize
Utama (Bolvia/Uruguay/France)
Director-Writer: Alejandro Loayza Grisi
Directing
Maryna Er Gorbach
Klonkike (Ukraine/Turkey)
Special Jury Award: Innovative Spirit
Leonor Will Never Die (Philippines)
Director-Writer: Martika Ramirez Escobar
Special Jury Award: Acting
Teresa Sánchez
Dos Estaciones (Mexico)
NEXT
Audience Award
Framing Agnes (Canada/U.S.)
Director: Chase Joynt
SHORT FILMS AWARDS
Grand Jury Prize
The Headhunter’s Daughter (Philippines)
Director-writer: Don Josephus Raphael Eblahan
Jury Award: U.S. Fiction
If I Go Will They Miss Me (U.S.)
Director-writer: Walter Thompson-Hernández
Jury Award: International Fiction
Warsha (France/Lebanon)
Director-writer: Dania Bdeir
Jury Award: Nonfiction
Displaced (Kosovo)
Director-writer: Samir Karahoda
Jury Award: Animation
Night Bus (Taiwan)
Director-writer: Joe Hsieh
Special Jury Award: Ensemble Cast
Zélia Duncan, Bruna Linzmeyer, Camila Rocha, Clarissa Ribeiro and Lorre Motta
A wild patience has taken me here (Brazil)
Director-writer: Érica Sarmet
Special Jury Award: Screenwriting
Sara Driver
Stranger Than Rotterdam with Sara Driver (U.S.)
Directors: Lewie Kloster, Noah Kloster; Writer: Sara Driver
PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED WINNERS
Alfred P. Sloan Feature Film Prize
After Yang
Sundance Institute | Amazon Studios Producers Award for Nonfiction
Su Kim, Free Chol Soo Lee (U.S. Documentary Competition)
Sundance Institute | Amazon Studios Producers Award for Fiction
Amanda Marshall, God’s Country (Premieres)
Sundance Institute | Adobe Mentorship Award for Editing Nonfiction
Toby Shimin
Sundance Institute | Adobe Mentorship Award for Editing Fiction
Dody Dorn
Sundance Institute | NHK Award
Hasan Hadi, The President’s Cake
