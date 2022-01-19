Sturgill Simpson Joins Gareth Edwards’ ‘True Love’ At New Regency

EXCLUSIVE: Sturgill Simpson has joined the cast of New Regency’s True Love, which is being written and directed by Gareth Edwards. Simpson steps in for Danny McBride, who had to leave the project due to scheduling conflicts.

Simpson joins previously announced cast members John David Washington, Gemma Chan, Allison Janney and Benedict Wong. Kiri Hart will serve as a producer on the project along with Edwards. New Regency will produce and finance the film.

Plot details are being kept under wraps other than it being a near-future sci-fi story. Production is underway in Thailand.

Simpson next will be seen in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon opposite Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. His credits include Melina Matsoukas’ Queen and Slim for Universal Pictures and Makeready; Jim Jarmusch’s The Dead Don’t Die, for which Sturgill wrote and performed the theme song; Craig Zobel’s The Hunt; and Materna, the acclaimed independent film from first time writer-director David Gutnik.

He is repped by Paradigm and TMWRK Management.